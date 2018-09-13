Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:51 pm

Kristen Bell Talks 'Momsplaining' Season 2 on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Kristen Bell Talks 'Momsplaining' Season 2 on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Kristen Bell is back for more Momsplaining!

The 38-year-old The Good Place actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (September 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Bell

During her appearance, Kristen raved about Ellen’s upcoming Netflix stand-up special Relatable. And while looking at a picture of Kristen’s husband, Dax Shepard, Ellen pointed out The Big Butt Book 3D in the background and Kristen admitted they both appreciate big butts.

Later, Ellen and Kristen chatted about the second season of “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” a six-episode ellentube original digital series showing moms how to master motherhood with Kristen’s help – she may not be an expert, but that won’t stop her from giving advice.

Watch below!


Kristen Bell Previews Season 2 of ‘Momsplaining’ with a Live Birth!


#Momsplaining with Kristen Bell: Babies, Babies Everywhere, Part 1

Kristen Bell’s Neighbor Teaches Naked Yoga

Kristen Bell Brings New Moms to Tears with College Savings Surprise
Just Jared on Facebook
kristen bell ellen 2018 september 01
kristen bell ellen 2018 september 02
kristen bell ellen 2018 september 03
kristen bell ellen 2018 september 04
kristen bell ellen 2018 september 05
kristen bell ellen 2018 september 06

Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
Posted to: Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr