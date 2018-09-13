Kristen Bell Talks 'Momsplaining' Season 2 on 'Ellen' - Watch!

Kristen Bell is back for more Momsplaining!

The 38-year-old The Good Place actress made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (September 13).

During her appearance, Kristen raved about Ellen’s upcoming Netflix stand-up special Relatable. And while looking at a picture of Kristen’s husband, Dax Shepard, Ellen pointed out The Big Butt Book 3D in the background and Kristen admitted they both appreciate big butts.

Later, Ellen and Kristen chatted about the second season of “Momsplaining with Kristen Bell,” a six-episode ellentube original digital series showing moms how to master motherhood with Kristen’s help – she may not be an expert, but that won’t stop her from giving advice.

