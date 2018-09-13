Kylie Jenner Says She's Been Bullied Since She Was Nine

Kylie Jenner rocks a sparkly Dior tee and leather pants while arriving at the studio in Los Angeles on Thursday morning (September 13).

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup maven opened up to her followers on Snapchat this week about dealing with bullies, which she’s had since she was just nine years old.

“Half of you guys think I’m weird. And the other half think I’m funny. But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine,” she says in the clip. “From the whole world it feels like sometimes. And I think, I think I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this. But there are bullies everywhere.”

Kylie continues, “So, this [is] just a little like Snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change…”

“This isn’t a pity party, though, don’t get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone. Now goodnight, spread love.”