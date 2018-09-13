Lady Gaga Reveals the Strangest Rumor She's Ever Heard About Herself

Lady Gaga is featured in Vogue’s 73 Questions video segment, where she answers some burning questions!

The 32-year-old actress and entertainer spoke about her songwriting process, working with Bradley Cooper on A Star Is Born, and her upcoming Vegas residency.

In one series of questions, the interviewed was asking about rumors she’s read about herself.

“What’s the strangest rumor that you ever heard about yourself?” he asked, to which Gaga responded, “That I have a penis.”

If you missed it, be sure to check out Lady Gaga‘s Vogue magazine cover story!

Watch the entire Vogue 73 questions segment below…