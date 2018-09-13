Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 1:43 pm

Lady Gaga Reveals the Strangest Rumor She's Ever Heard About Herself

Lady Gaga is featured in Vogue’s 73 Questions video segment, where she answers some burning questions!

The 32-year-old actress and entertainer spoke about her songwriting process, working with Bradley Cooper on A Star Is Born, and her upcoming Vegas residency.

In one series of questions, the interviewed was asking about rumors she’s read about herself.

“What’s the strangest rumor that you ever heard about yourself?” he asked, to which Gaga responded, “That I have a penis.”

If you missed it, be sure to check out Lady Gaga‘s Vogue magazine cover story!

Watch the entire Vogue 73 questions segment below…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Lady Gaga

