Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:10 pm

Mariah Carey's 'GTFO' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey's 'GTFO' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey has a new breakup anthem titled “GTFO” and it may be your new jam!

“You take my love for granted / you left me lost and disenchanted / bulldozed my heart as if you planned it,” Mariah sings in the brand new song off of her upcoming album. She also repeats the chorus, “How ’bout you get the f— out?”

Mariah‘s brand new LP, which will be her 15th, will be released later this year! She hasn’t released an album in years, so get ready for more new Mariah music!

Be sure to download the song on iTunes.

Click inside to read the lyrics to the song…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Mariah Carey, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr
  • Jeff

    She hasn’t been able to come up with a good song to save her life in years. Maybe just stick to her hits in Vegas.