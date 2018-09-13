Mariah Carey's 'GTFO' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Mariah Carey has a new breakup anthem titled “GTFO” and it may be your new jam!

“You take my love for granted / you left me lost and disenchanted / bulldozed my heart as if you planned it,” Mariah sings in the brand new song off of her upcoming album. She also repeats the chorus, “How ’bout you get the f— out?”

Mariah‘s brand new LP, which will be her 15th, will be released later this year! She hasn’t released an album in years, so get ready for more new Mariah music!

