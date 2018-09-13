Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 3:39 pm

Marin Mazzie Dead - Broadway Star Dies at 57

Marin Mazzie Dead - Broadway Star Dies at 57

Broadway star Marin Mazzie has sadly passed away at the age of 57 after battling ovarian cancer.

The star was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2015. Her husband Jason Danieley, who is also a Broadway actor, confirmed the tragic news to the New York Times.

Over the years, Marin starred in several Broadway shows and received Tony nominations for three of her performances: in 1994 for Passion, in 1998 for Ragtime, and in 2000 for Kiss Me Kate.

She most recently starred in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I.

Our thoughts are with Marin‘s loved ones during this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
marin mazzie rip 01
marin mazzie rip 02
marin mazzie rip 03
marin mazzie rip 04
marin mazzie rip 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Marin Mazzie, RIP

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr