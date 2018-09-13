Marin Mazzie Dead - Broadway Star Dies at 57

Broadway star Marin Mazzie has sadly passed away at the age of 57 after battling ovarian cancer.

The star was diagnosed with ovarian cancer back in 2015. Her husband Jason Danieley, who is also a Broadway actor, confirmed the tragic news to the New York Times.

Over the years, Marin starred in several Broadway shows and received Tony nominations for three of her performances: in 1994 for Passion, in 1998 for Ragtime, and in 2000 for Kiss Me Kate.

She most recently starred in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King and I.

Our thoughts are with Marin‘s loved ones during this time.