Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:29 am

Missy Elliott Shocks Viral Video Star Mary Halsey on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Missy Elliott Shocks Viral Video Star Mary Halsey on 'Ellen' - Watch Now!

Missy Elliott is surprising her “Funky White Sister”!

Mary Halsey, the woman who went viral over the summer with her rendition of Missy‘s “Work It” at a local karaoke event at a park, made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (September 13).

During her appearance, Mary told Ellen she was shocked when Missy retweeted her video with praise and says “Work It” has been her go-to karaoke song for 15 years.

Later on, Mary‘s surprised on-stage by surprise guest Missy during her amazing performance of “Work It.”

While at the show, Missy revealed what intrigued her about Mary’s cover and talks about the mystery of the lyrics in her iconic song. Plus, the rap superstar surprises Mary with a one-of-a-kind shirt and Ellen gives her a “Missy’s Funky White Sister” jacket!

Watch below!


Missy Elliott Shocks Viral Video Star Mary Halsey


Missy Elliott Gives Fan Mary Halsey a One-of-a-Kind Gift!
Credit: Michael Rozman; Photos: Warner Bros.
