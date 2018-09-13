Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 10:29 am

Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Teaser Trailer Debuts - Watch Now!

The first footage for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot, has finally arrived!

Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, and more star in the new version of the show.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

The show will officially debut on Netflix on October 26. Be sure to check it out! In the meantime, watch the trailer below…
