Nick Jonas Sports Mustache During Night Out with Priyanka Chopra!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share a laugh with friends as they make their way through the parking lot outside of Nobu restaurant on Wednesday night (September 12) in Malibu, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer sported a mustache while looking handsome in a denim jacket while the 35-year-old actress stunned in a neon pink outfit as they stepped out for dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

The following day, Priyanka was spotted going pretty in purple as she filmed a commercial in Hollywood.

If you missed it, Nick recently dished on how he first met his fiancee Priyanka!