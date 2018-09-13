Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 8:20 pm

Nick Jonas Sports Mustache During Night Out with Priyanka Chopra!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra share a laugh with friends as they make their way through the parking lot outside of Nobu restaurant on Wednesday night (September 12) in Malibu, Calif.

The 25-year-old singer sported a mustache while looking handsome in a denim jacket while the 35-year-old actress stunned in a neon pink outfit as they stepped out for dinner.

The following day, Priyanka was spotted going pretty in purple as she filmed a commercial in Hollywood.

If you missed it, Nick recently dished on how he first met his fiancee Priyanka!
