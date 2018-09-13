Nicole Scherzinger Gets Glam for 'Chosen' Promo!

Nicole Scherzinger is looking amazing!

The entertainer stepped out to promote her fragrance, Chosen, now available at Matalan stores on Wednesday (September 12) in Liverpool, England.

“I want women to feel chosen, feel loved and feel adored when they wear my fragrance,” Nicole said about the fragrance (via the Liverpool Echo). “Every woman deserves to feel that way and one of my absolute mantras to feeling good is to smell good.”

