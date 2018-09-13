Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 1:19 am

Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, & Yvonne Strahovski Premiere 'The Predator' in Hollywood

Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, & Yvonne Strahovski Premiere 'The Predator' in Hollywood

Olivia Munn stuns on the red carpet at the premiere of The Predator on Wednesday night (September 12) at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

The 38-year-old actress went sexy in a leg-baring silver dress as she was joined at the premiere by co-stars Sterling K. Brown and a very pregnant Yvonne Strahovski.

Also stepping out for the premiere were fellow cast mates Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian A. Prince, Jake Busey, Thomas Jane, and Augusto Aguilera along with Sterling‘s wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

The Predator hits theaters on September 14 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Olivia is wearing a Laura Basci dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Neil Lane jewelry. Sterling is wearing a Sene suit, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, and a David Yurman watch. Ryan is wearing a Adam Lippes top, Maje pants, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Alexis Bittar jewelry.

Photos: Getty
