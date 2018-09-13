Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 4:11 pm

Paul Wesley Completely Surprises Nina Dobrev at 'Fam' Taping

Paul Wesley Completely Surprises Nina Dobrev at 'Fam' Taping

Paul Wesley pulled off the best surprise for his former co-star Nina Dobrev this week.

The 36-year-old actor sat front row during the taping and Nina didn’t know at all.

After the final curtain call, Nina‘s jaw dropped when she saw him cheering the cast on and ran over to give him a huge hug.

Nina shared the cute video on her Instagram Stories with her fans and it was so cute!

Check it out below!
Photos: Getty
