Peter Dinklage & Elle Fanning Step Out For 'I Think We're Alone Now' NYC Premiere

Elle Fanning and Peter Dinklage pose with director Reed Morano at the premiere of I Think We’re Alone Now held at the Dolby 88 Theater on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

Producer Fred Berger, and writer Mike Makowsky joined the three on the red carpet for the special screening.

I Think We’re Alone Now centers on Del (Dinklage), who is alone in the world.

After the human race is wiped out, he lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself — until he is discovered by Grace (Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. Worse yet, she wants to stay.

The film opens in select NY and LA theaters on September 14th. The flick is available everywhere on-demand on September 21st.

FYI: Elle wore an Oscar de la Renta suit. Reed wore a Gabriela Hearst dress.

