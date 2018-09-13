Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 7:14 pm

Prince Harry & Prince William Step Out for Separate Royal Duties!

Prince Harry & Prince William Step Out for Separate Royal Duties!

Prince Harry has some fun while sitting in in a mini car during a visit to The Royal Marines Commando Training Center on (Thursday afternoon) September 13 in Lympstone, United Kingdom.

The 33-year-old royal stopped by the training center to chat with members of The Invictus Games Foundation GT Championship team where he met with new recruits.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Prince Harry

Back in London, Prince William was adorably taught how to use chopsticks by kids during his visit at the opening of the Japan House!

15+ pictures inside of the royal brothers at their events…
