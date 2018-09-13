Rihanna Arrives at NYFW After Party at 1 OAK in NYC!

Rihanna is ready to party!

The 30-year-old Anti pop superstar was seen arriving at her 2018 New York Fashion Week after party on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Earlier in the evening, Rih presented her Savage X Fenty collection. Rih walked out to the sound of Nicolas Cage’s cover of Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” from the Wild at Heart soundtrack.

“Aye!! Just dropped da new @savagexfenty FW ‘18 collection,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram before the party.