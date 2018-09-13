Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:38 am

Rihanna Arrives at NYFW After Party at 1 OAK in NYC!

Rihanna is ready to party!

The 30-year-old Anti pop superstar was seen arriving at her 2018 New York Fashion Week after party on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

Earlier in the evening, Rih presented her Savage X Fenty collection. Rih walked out to the sound of Nicolas Cage’s cover of Elvis Presley’s “Love Me Tender” from the Wild at Heart soundtrack.

“Aye!! Just dropped da new @savagexfenty FW ‘18 collection,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram before the party.
