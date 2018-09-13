Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 9:41 pm

Rihanna Looks Major in White Lace Look at Diamond Ball 2018

Rihanna Looks Major in White Lace Look at Diamond Ball 2018

Rihanna looks so chic in her white outfit on the carpet at the 2018 Diamond Ball on Thursday (September 13) at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

The 30-year-old entertainer is hosting the event for the fourth year in a row to support the Clara Lionel Foundation.

Global Citizen’s CEO Hugh Evans will receive the 2018 Diamond Ball Award, Insecure actress Issa Rae will be hosting the event, and Childish Gambino and DJ Mustard are performing.

FYI: Rihanna is wearing an Alexis Mabille Couture outfit and Chopard jewelry.

20+ pictures inside of Rihanna on the red carpet…

