Robin Thicke Attends Playboy Club Opening Party in New York City!

Robin Thicke is celebrating!

The 41-year-old singer was in attendance at the Playboy Club New York Opening Party on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

The club opened in midtown’s Cachet Boutique New York hotel, and features servers dressed in the iconic all-black Playboy bunny costume.

Entrance to the rest of the club requires a membership, including a secret lounge called the Rabbit Hole. Fees start at $5,000 and go up to $100,000 annually, Eater reports.