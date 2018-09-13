Top Stories
Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

Eminem Explains Why He Dissed Machine Gun Kelly on 'Kamikaze' - Watch Now!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After Second Semi-Finals Show!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Naomi Osaka Opens Up About Defeating Serena Williams at U.S. Open - Watch!

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:06 am

Robin Thicke Attends Playboy Club Opening Party in New York City!

Robin Thicke Attends Playboy Club Opening Party in New York City!

Robin Thicke is celebrating!

The 41-year-old singer was in attendance at the Playboy Club New York Opening Party on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robin Thicke

The club opened in midtown’s Cachet Boutique New York hotel, and features servers dressed in the iconic all-black Playboy bunny costume.

Entrance to the rest of the club requires a membership, including a secret lounge called the Rabbit Hole. Fees start at $5,000 and go up to $100,000 annually, Eater reports.
Just Jared on Facebook
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 01
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 02
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 03
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 04
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 05
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 06
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 07
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 08
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 09
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 10
robin thicke playboy club nyc 2018 11

Photos: WENN.com
Posted to: Robin Thicke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Things are getting nasty between Flipping Out stars Jeff Lewis & Jenni Pulos - TMZ
  • Ashley Benson continues teasing her relationship with Cara Delevingne - Just Jared Jr
  • Stars are slamming Julie Chen for standing by husband Les Moonves - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin is offering up hosting advice to Michael Che and Colin Jost - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Disney Channel star is joining DWTS - Just Jared Jr