Thu, 13 September 2018 at 2:58 pm

'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' - See the First Look Photos

'Roseanne' Spinoff 'The Conners' - See the First Look Photos

The first photos from the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, have just debuted online. Since Roseanne was cancelled and she was fired from the show, Roseanne Barr will not be featured in the new series.

The new photos feature Dan (John Goodman), Becky (Lecy Goranson), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) and Mark (Ames McNamara).

The show will premiere on Tuesday (October 16) at 8/7c on ABC.

WILL YOU BE WATCHING the brand new Roseanne spinoff show??

If you don’t know, Roseanne was fired several months back after sending out a racist tweet.
Photos: ABC
