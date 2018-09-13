Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 5:36 pm

Ryan Seacrest & Shay Mitchell Join NYC's Most Stylish Stars During NYFW Party!

Ryan Seacrest & Shay Mitchell Join NYC's Most Stylish Stars During NYFW Party!

Ryan Seacrest and Shay Mitchell pose on the red carpet while attending Us Weekly‘s party honoring the Most Stylish New Yorkers of 2018 on Wednesday night (September 12) at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in New York City.

The event was held on the final day of New York Fashion Week and some of the other stars in attendance included Shanina Shaik, Nikki and Brie Bella, Joey McIntyre, Hilaria Baldwin, Torrey DeVitto, and Hennessy Carolina.

The annual Fashion Week list curated by Us Weekly celebrated some of New York City’s most stylish celebrities and influencers whose stand-out style shined this year.
