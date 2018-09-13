Sasheer Zamata Premieres 'The Weekend' at TIFF 2018!

Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 5:00 am

Sasheer Zamata poses with co-stars Y’lan Noel, DeWanda Wise, and director Stella Meghie as they premiere their new movie The Weekend at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 11) at the Ryerson Theatre in Toronto, Canada.

The 32-year-old Saturday Night Live star stunned in a silk emerald gown as she hits the red carpet for the premiere.

The Weekend follows “a comedian (Zamata) who takes a weekend trip to her parent’s bed-and-breakfast with her ex (Tone Bell) and his new girlfriend (Wise) in tow. While there, she meets a new potential bae in another guest (Noel),” according to the LA Times.

The Weekend is set to premiere in early 2019.

