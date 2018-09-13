Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 10:58 pm

Sean Penn Premieres Hulu Series 'The First' with Natascha McElhone

Sean Penn Premieres Hulu Series 'The First' with Natascha McElhone

Sean Penn walks the red carpet with co-star Natascha McElhone at the premiere of their new Hulu series The First on Wednesday (September 12) in Los Angeles.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Melissa George, LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Oded Fehr, Keiko Agena, and Tracie Thoms.

The First follows the first human mission to Mars and it will debut on the streaming service this Friday (September 14). All of the episodes will be made available at once!

FYI: Melissa is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
sean penn the first premiere 01
sean penn the first premiere 02
sean penn the first premiere 03
sean penn the first premiere 04
sean penn the first premiere 05
sean penn the first premiere 06
sean penn the first premiere 07
sean penn the first premiere 08
sean penn the first premiere 09
sean penn the first premiere 10
sean penn the first premiere 11
sean penn the first premiere 12
sean penn the first premiere 13
sean penn the first premiere 14
sean penn the first premiere 15
sean penn the first premiere 16
sean penn the first premiere 17
sean penn the first premiere 18
sean penn the first premiere 19
sean penn the first premiere 20
sean penn the first premiere 21
sean penn the first premiere 22
sean penn the first premiere 23
sean penn the first premiere 24
sean penn the first premiere 25
sean penn the first premiere 26
sean penn the first premiere 27
sean penn the first premiere 28
sean penn the first premiere 29
sean penn the first premiere 30
sean penn the first premiere 31
sean penn the first premiere 32
sean penn the first premiere 33
sean penn the first premiere 34
sean penn the first premiere 35
sean penn the first premiere 36
sean penn the first premiere 37
sean penn the first premiere 38

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hannah Ware, Keiko Agena, LisaGay Hamilton, Melissa George, Natascha McElhone, Oded Fehr, Sean Penn, Tracie Thoms

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr