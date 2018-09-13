Sean Penn Premieres Hulu Series 'The First' with Natascha McElhone

Sean Penn walks the red carpet with co-star Natascha McElhone at the premiere of their new Hulu series The First on Wednesday (September 12) in Los Angeles.

The actors were joined at the event by their co-stars Melissa George, LisaGay Hamilton, Hannah Ware, Oded Fehr, Keiko Agena, and Tracie Thoms.

The First follows the first human mission to Mars and it will debut on the streaming service this Friday (September 14). All of the episodes will be made available at once!

FYI: Melissa is wearing a Schiaparelli Couture dress.