Shay Mitchell Rocks Short Hair For Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party

Shay Mitchell completely stuns with her short wig at Vanity Fair’s Best-Dressed 2018 Event held at Manhatta on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 31-year-old You actress was joined by couples Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, and Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign for the party.

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Riverdale‘s Hart Denton, actress Larsen Thompson, twin singers Niki & Gabi, and After movie star Khadijha Red Thunder were also seen inside the bash.

The bash honored the most stylish individuals from across the globe with a focus on creativity and personal expression.

15+ pictures inside of Shay Mitchell, Dylan Sprouse, Lauren Jauregui and more…