Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 11:28 am

Shay Mitchell Rocks Short Hair For Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party

Shay Mitchell Rocks Short Hair For Vanity Fair's Best Dressed Party

Shay Mitchell completely stuns with her short wig at Vanity Fair’s Best-Dressed 2018 Event held at Manhatta on Wednesday night (September 12) in New York City.

The 31-year-old You actress was joined by couples Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, and Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla Sign for the party.

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman, Riverdale‘s Hart Denton, actress Larsen Thompson, twin singers Niki & Gabi, and After movie star Khadijha Red Thunder were also seen inside the bash.

The bash honored the most stylish individuals from across the globe with a focus on creativity and personal expression.

15+ pictures inside of Shay Mitchell, Dylan Sprouse, Lauren Jauregui and more…
Just Jared on Facebook
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 01
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 02
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 03
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 04
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 05
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 06
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 07
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 08
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 09
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 10
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 11
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 12
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 13
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 14
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 15
dylan sprouse barbara palvin lauren shay vf nyfw party 16

Photos: GettyGetty
Posted to: 2018 New York Fashion Week September, Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Hart Denton, khadijha red thunder, Larsen Thompson, Lauren Jauregui, Shay Mitchell, Tommy Dorfman, Ty Dolla Sign

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr