Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 12:10 pm

Tamar Braxton Reveals She Was Molested

  • Tamar Braxton made an upsetting reveal today – TMZ
  • You’re going to love Dove Cameron‘s look – Just Jared Jr
  • Hmmm…is this Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry‘s new dog!? – Lainey Gossip
  • This Teen Mom star is pregnant! – TooFab
  • Dua Lipa is speaking out about how some of her fans were ejected from her show – MTV
  • Netflix renewed one of their most controversial series’ to date - Popsugar
Photos: Getty
JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr