Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 11:41 pm

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger has a new girlfriend!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter is in a relationship with actress Emily Hampshire, best known for her work on Schitt’s Creek.

Teddy and Emily made their red carpet debut this week at the Toronto Film Festival, where Emily promoted her new movie The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Teddy has been open about her relationship in several Instagram posts. One said, “I am so happy this woman is alive… with the sound of music. She is a song I will sing for a thousand years. She fills my heart with the sound of music. My heart wants to sing every song it hears.”

Another post said, “I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream and and and goodnight 😘.”

Emily recently shared the below post on her account.
Just Jared on Facebook
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 01
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 02
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 03
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 04
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 05
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 06
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 07
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 08
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 09
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 10
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 11
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 12
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 13
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 14
teddy geiger emily hampshire new couple 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Hampshire, Teddy Geiger

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr