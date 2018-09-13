Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger has a new girlfriend!

The 29-year-old singer-songwriter is in a relationship with actress Emily Hampshire, best known for her work on Schitt’s Creek.

Teddy and Emily made their red carpet debut this week at the Toronto Film Festival, where Emily promoted her new movie The Death and Life of John F. Donovan.

Teddy has been open about her relationship in several Instagram posts. One said, “I am so happy this woman is alive… with the sound of music. She is a song I will sing for a thousand years. She fills my heart with the sound of music. My heart wants to sing every song it hears.”

Another post said, “I love her so much and miss her so much and I need to kiss her and I want to go dancing because she is so cute when she dances and she is my dream and and and goodnight 😘.”

Emily recently shared the below post on her account.