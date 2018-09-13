Tiffany Haddish & Rose Byrne Step Out for Michael Kors x 10 Corso Como Dinner

She ready!

Tiffany Haddish rocks a little black dress as she steps out for a dinner hosted by designer Michael Kors on Wednesday night (September 12) at 10 Corso Como restaurant in New York City.

Other stars at the party included Rose Byrne, Cynthia Erivo, Caroline Wozniacki, Alex Pettyfer, and newlyweds Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini.

Earlier that day, Tiffany joined tons of famous friends at Michael‘s NYFW show.

