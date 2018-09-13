Top Stories
Thu, 13 September 2018 at 7:00 am

Tiffany Haddish & Rose Byrne Step Out for Michael Kors x 10 Corso Como Dinner

She ready!

Tiffany Haddish rocks a little black dress as she steps out for a dinner hosted by designer Michael Kors on Wednesday night (September 12) at 10 Corso Como restaurant in New York City.

Other stars at the party included Rose Byrne, Cynthia Erivo, Caroline Wozniacki, Alex Pettyfer, and newlyweds Bee Shaffer and Francesco Carrozzini.

Earlier that day, Tiffany joined tons of famous friends at Michael‘s NYFW show.

tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 01
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 02
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 03
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 04
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 05
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 06
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 07
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 08
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 09
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 10
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 11
tiffany haddish rose byrne michael kors x corso como dinner 12

