Tobey Maguire Grabs Lunch with Girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman!

Tobey Maguire reaches for girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman‘s hand as they leave the gym on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor kept things cool in a black T-shirt and shorts while his model girlfriend went pretty in a Chanel top and red leggings as they headed to lunch after their workout.

Tobey and Tatiana have been quietly dating for the past few months.

Earlier in the summer, the couple was spotted hanging out at Tobey‘s close friend Leonardo DiCaprio‘s beach party in Malibu..