Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She Chose to Be True's Legal Guardian

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Henry Cavill References Superman Rumors with This Cryptic Video

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B &amp; Nicki Minaj's Fight

Christina Aguilera Reacts to Cardi B & Nicki Minaj's Fight

Thu, 13 September 2018 at 7:47 pm

Tobey Maguire Grabs Lunch with Girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman!

Tobey Maguire Grabs Lunch with Girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman!

Tobey Maguire reaches for girlfriend Tatiana Dieteman‘s hand as they leave the gym on Wednesday afternoon (September 12) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old actor kept things cool in a black T-shirt and shorts while his model girlfriend went pretty in a Chanel top and red leggings as they headed to lunch after their workout.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tobey Maguire

Tobey and Tatiana have been quietly dating for the past few months.

Earlier in the summer, the couple was spotted hanging out at Tobey‘s close friend Leonardo DiCaprio‘s beach party in Malibu..
Just Jared on Facebook
tobey maguire grabs lunch with girlfriend tatiana dieteman 01
tobey maguire grabs lunch with girlfriend tatiana dieteman 02
tobey maguire grabs lunch with girlfriend tatiana dieteman 03
tobey maguire grabs lunch with girlfriend tatiana dieteman 04
tobey maguire grabs lunch with girlfriend tatiana dieteman 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Tatiana Dieteman, Tobey Maguire

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr