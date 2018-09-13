Vanessa Hudgens Is 'Really Proud' Of Her Upcoming Suit Line

Vanessa Hudgens keeps her head down while heading back to her car on Wednesday afternoon (September 12).

Just the day before, the 29-year-old actress joined her mom Gina for a pilates class before running some errands solo.

Vanessa just recently revealed that she’d designed a line of suits for women.

“I fully did some design with Suit Studio,” she told Bustle. “I designed a capsule collection of women’s suits. It’s all sold separately so you can get the right sizes and it’s very me.”

Vanessa added that she was kind of scared to dip her toes into that industry.

“It’s kind of terrifying because I had total freedom in design and I’d never done it before,” she shared. “They gave me no pushback and fully executed the ideas I had, just beautifully and all the pieces are so extremely well tailored and beautiful materials and I think really classic pieces and something that I’m really proud of.”

