Who Went Home on 'Big Brother'? Double Eviction Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – This post contains spoilers from another live eviction on Big Brother!

There was a huge blindside during the double eviction episode on Big Brother, which took place live on Thursday night (September 13).

The week started off with Kaycee as the Head of Household and she nominated Sam and Haleigh. She also won the Power of Veto and decided not to use it, keeping the nominations the same.

The houseguests were informed during the beginning of the episode that it was a double eviction episode and two people ended up going to jury house.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The first person who went home was…

Haleigh Broucher

Tyler won Head of Household.

Sam and JC were nominated.

Angela won the Power of Veto and used it on JC.

Tyler nominated Brett in a huge blindside.

The second person sent home was…

Brett Robinson