Zoe Kravitz Goes Unretouched for 'Harper's Bazaar' Cover!

Zor Kravitz looks stunning in an unretouched photo for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar‘s October 2018 issue, on newsstands September 25.

Here is what the 29-year-old actress, who posed with wolves for the photo shoot, had to share with the mag:

On appearing completely unretouched: “I was a little scared when they told me. What scared me most was that I was scared about it… [but after retouching] You’re like, ‘That is 100 percent not what I look like!’”

On shooting with wild wolves: “Funnily enough, I grew up with wolves. My mom [Lisa Bonet] loves them. When I was a kid, we had a half-wolf, half-husky and a malamute. I grew up with these big dogs, and they were my pals. So it wasn’t completely foreign to me, which is funny. Now my mom has two wolf dogs. They are like full-on wolves, they live in this big beautiful pen on the property, and she just has this wonderful connection with them. Her relationship with her animals goes way beyond considering them pets. They become her children.”

On speaking out against racial stereotyping in Hollywood: “I’m not necessarily trying to point the finger at anyone. I just want to make these writers, most of whom are probably white, aware of the things that affect me and likely affect other people as well. I’m trying to speak my mind and shift things so Hollywood can be more conscious about things. My biggest pet peeve is when I read scripts that have character descriptions like ‘Stacy, 22, perky,’ then you get four pages in and see, ‘Sarah, 22, African-American,’ which makes it clear that everyone else is white.”

FYI: Zoe is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress and Cartier earrings on the cover.

For more from Zoe, visit HarpersBazaar.com!