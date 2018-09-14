Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 12:43 am

6LACK: 'East Atlanta Love Letter' Album Stream & Download!

6LACK has a brand new album out now and you can listen to East Atlanta Love Letter right here!

This is the 26-year-old singer and rapper’s sophomore album, following his 2016 debut album Free 6lack.

There are 14 songs on the new album, including collaborations with such artists as Future, J. Cole, Offset, and Khalid.

6LACK will be promoting the album on a world tour starting on October 5. The tour will end in Atlanta on December 21.

You can download the album now on iTunes and stream below thanks to Spotify.
