6LACK: 'East Atlanta Love Letter' Album Stream & Download!

6LACK has a brand new album out now and you can listen to East Atlanta Love Letter right here!

This is the 26-year-old singer and rapper’s sophomore album, following his 2016 debut album Free 6lack.

There are 14 songs on the new album, including collaborations with such artists as Future, J. Cole, Offset, and Khalid.

6LACK will be promoting the album on a world tour starting on October 5. The tour will end in Atlanta on December 21.

You can download the album now on iTunes and stream below thanks to Spotify.