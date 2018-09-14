Ariana Grande Breaks Silence on Death of Ex Mac Miller

Ariana Grande is speaking out for the first time about the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

Mac passed away last week at the young age of 26 from an apparent drug overdose. The day after his death, Ari posted a touching photo of the late rapper, but she hasn’t spoken out until now.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore,” Ariana said in her post. “i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.”

