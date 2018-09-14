Ashton Kutcher & Lily Aldridge Attend WeWork Creator Awards in Nashville!

Ashton Kutcher flashes a smirk as she attends the 2018 Nashville Creator Awards hosted by WeWork on Thursday (September 13) at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn.

Joining the 40year-old actor at the event was model Lily Aldridge – who showed off her growing baby bump in a leopard-print dress.

Other stars at the event included Jessie James and husband Eric Decker, Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subba, and Hunter Hayes while G-Eazy hit the the stage for a performance.

The event rewards entrepreneurs, artists, startups, and nonprofits who are thinking in new ways and creating real change.

