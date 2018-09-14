Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 12:07 pm

Ashton Kutcher & Lily Aldridge Attend WeWork Creator Awards in Nashville!

Ashton Kutcher & Lily Aldridge Attend WeWork Creator Awards in Nashville!

Ashton Kutcher flashes a smirk as she attends the 2018 Nashville Creator Awards hosted by WeWork on Thursday (September 13) at Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tenn.

Joining the 40year-old actor at the event was model Lily Aldridge – who showed off her growing baby bump in a leopard-print dress.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lily Aldridge

Other stars at the event included Jessie James and husband Eric Decker, Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subba, and Hunter Hayes while G-Eazy hit the the stage for a performance.

The event rewards entrepreneurs, artists, startups, and nonprofits who are thinking in new ways and creating real change.

10+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Just Jared on Facebook
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 01
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 02
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 03
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 04
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 05
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 06
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 07
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 08
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 09
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 10
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 11
ashton kutcher lily aldridge attned we work creator awards nashville 12

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ashton Kutcher, Eric Decker, G-Eazy, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James, Lily Aldridge, Lindsey Vonn, P. K. Subban, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr