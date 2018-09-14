Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 1:20 pm

Blake Lively Explains Her Hilarious 'Tweets' Misunderstanding on the Red Carpet - Watch!

Blake Lively Explains Her Hilarious 'Tweets' Misunderstanding on the Red Carpet - Watch!

Blake Lively is opening up about a funny misunderstanding!

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (September 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

During her appearance, Blake talked about her accidentally scandalous menswear fashion choice. As a result, she misheard someone yelling “tweets” at her – watch her explain the hilarious scenario!

She also talked to Jimmy about a recent online encounter with one of her ’90s pop heroes, Baby Spice.

She also played Name That Song with Carrie Underwood and Henry Golding. Watch below!

Also pictured below: Blake Lively steps out in a suit on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.
Just Jared on Facebook
blake lively fallon september 2018 01
blake lively fallon september 2018 02
blake lively fallon september 2018 03
blake lively fallon september 2018 04
blake lively fallon september 2018 06
blake lively fallon september 2018 07
blake lively fallon september 2018 09

Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC, BACKGRID
Posted to: Blake Lively

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr