Blake Lively Explains Her Hilarious 'Tweets' Misunderstanding on the Red Carpet - Watch!

Blake Lively is opening up about a funny misunderstanding!

The 31-year-old A Simple Favor actress made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (September 13).

During her appearance, Blake talked about her accidentally scandalous menswear fashion choice. As a result, she misheard someone yelling “tweets” at her – watch her explain the hilarious scenario!

She also talked to Jimmy about a recent online encounter with one of her ’90s pop heroes, Baby Spice.

She also played Name That Song with Carrie Underwood and Henry Golding. Watch below!

Also pictured below: Blake Lively steps out in a suit on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.