Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 10:11 am

Bradley Cooper Screens 'A Star is Born' in Atlanta!

Bradley Cooper is all smiles as he attends a screening of his highly-anticipated movie A Star is Born on Thursday night (September 13) in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 43-year-old actor looked ruggedly handsome in a denim jacket, dark jeans, and sneakers as he stepped out for the press event.

During the event, Bradley chatted with fans about the movie and opened up with his experience as his role as a director.

Skipping out on the screening was Bradley‘s co-star Lady Gaga.

A Star is Born hits theaters on October 5.

