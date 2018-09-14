Carrie Underwood: 'Cry Pretty' Album Stream & Download!

Carrie Underwood has dropped her brand new album Cry Pretty!

This is the 35-year-old singer’s first album in three years, following the release of Storyteller in October 2015.

Carrie, who is currently pregnant with her second child, will be going on tour with the album next year. The tour kicks off in May 2019 and tickets are already on sale!

You can download the album now on iTunes and stream it below via Spotify.

