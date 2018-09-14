Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 12:45 pm

Carrie Underwood Learned Some German Words After Getting Sick on Tour - Watch!

Carrie Underwood Learned Some German Words After Getting Sick on Tour - Watch!

Carrie Underwood is opening up about getting sick on tour!

The 35-year-old Cry Pretty superstar made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (September 13).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Carrie Underwood

During her appearance, Carrie talked about how she had to learn a little German after getting sick on tour. She also admitted that she tests to see if her son inherited her singing talent.

She also played the Name That Song challenge alongside Blake Lively and Henry Golding.

Plus, Carrie performed “Love Wins” on the show! Watch below.
Photos: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / NBC
