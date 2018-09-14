Claire Danes Goes Shopping in NYC Two Weeks After Giving Birth!

Claire Danes is on the go!

The 39-year-old Homeland actress made her way out two weeks after giving birth to her second child with Hugh Dancy on Thursday (September 13) in New York City.

Claire looked happy and healthy as she made her way out solo to do some shopping Manhattan’s West Village.

The happy couple welcomed their son on August 27 in New York City, their publicist confirmed.

This is the couple’s second child together. They also have a 5-year-old son, Cyrus. The two have been married since 2009.