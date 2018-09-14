David Guetta: '7' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

David Guetta is back with a brand new album called 7, which you can listen to right here!

The renowned DJ-producer dropped his latest project on Friday (September 14).

The collection includes collaborations with acts like J Balvin, Bebe Rexha, Anne-Marie, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj, Sia, Justin Bieber, G-Eazy and many more!

“The album is called 7 because it’s my seventh album which is crazy when I think about it, because that’s a lot of music. 7 is a magical number and represents a full cycle to me. When you’re just starting out as an artist you go step by step and it’s only positive energy; passion, love, challenges. And then the second phase if you’re successful is when you’re at the top and the energy changes to fear, because when you’re at the top you cannot go up any more. And now I feel like I’ve reached a third phase where I just want to put a lot of music out that I love. This is why 7 is a perfect name to me, because I feel like I’m going back to my original energy which can be heard in this album,” he said.

Listen to 7 below! You can download and stream the album across all digital platforms.