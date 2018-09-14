Dolly Parton & Sia: 'Here I Am' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton teams up with Sia for a powerful rendition of Dolly‘s 1971 song “Here I Am.”

The ladies recorded the song as the first single off of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Dumplin‘.

The movie “follows Willowdean, also known as Dumplin (Danielle Macdonald), the plus-size daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston) who signs up for her mother’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town,” Variety reports.

You can download Dolly and Sia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Here I Am” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…

