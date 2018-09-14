Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 8:34 am

Dolly Parton & Sia: 'Here I Am' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton & Sia: 'Here I Am' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Dolly Parton teams up with Sia for a powerful rendition of Dolly‘s 1971 song “Here I Am.”

The ladies recorded the song as the first single off of the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Dumplin‘.

The movie “follows Willowdean, also known as Dumplin (Danielle Macdonald), the plus-size daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston) who signs up for her mother’s Miss Teen Bluebonnet pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow in her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town,” Variety reports.

You can download Dolly and Sia‘s new song off of iTunes here.

Listen to “Here I Am” below!

Check out the lyrics inside…

VIDEOCODEHERE85PERCENTTITLEOFVIDEOHERE
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Dolly Parton, First Listen, Lyrics, Music, Sia

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr