Fri, 14 September 2018 at 5:40 pm
Dwayne Johnson Gives the Valet a $100 Tip in Beverly Hills!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in a good mood!
The 46-year-old Skyscraper actor was all smiles heading out after a dinner date with Lauren Hashian on Thursday night (September 13) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
After the dinner date, Dwayne gave the valet a $100 tip as he hopped back into his ride after the meal.
Last month, Dwayne paid tribute to a fan and her daughter who passed away in a tragic car accident. Watch his video message.
