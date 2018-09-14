Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Frank Ocean is Reportedly Not Happy with Travis Scott

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 7:57 pm

Elizabeth Tulloch Cast as Lois Lane in CW's Superhero Crossover Special

Elizabeth Tulloch Cast as Lois Lane in CW's Superhero Crossover Special

Elizabeth Tulloch is stepping into the role of Superman’s Louis Lane!

The 37-year-old actress is set to portray the iconic character in the CW’s annual epic Arrowverse DC/WBTV crossover.

The former Grimm actress will star opposite Tyler Hoechlin, who will be taking on Superman in the three-night event special.

It has not been announced how many episodes will feature Elizabeth.

“I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes,” Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram.

The three episodes will also include the first appearance of Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose.

The crossover episodes will air on the CW starting December 9th at 8PM.

Check out all of Elizbeth‘s note about the role below…

View this post on Instagram

Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes. And I can’t wait to work with my friend @dpanabaker and of course @tylerhoechlin 😉 When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter. As far back as 1938 when she first appeared in Action Comics #1, Lois Lane has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave. She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure. One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman. ❤️

A post shared by Elizabeth Tulloch (@bitsietulloch) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bitsie Tulloch, Casting, elizabeth tulloch

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr