Elizabeth Tulloch Cast as Lois Lane in CW's Superhero Crossover Special
Elizabeth Tulloch is stepping into the role of Superman’s Louis Lane!
The 37-year-old actress is set to portray the iconic character in the CW’s annual epic Arrowverse DC/WBTV crossover.
The former Grimm actress will star opposite Tyler Hoechlin, who will be taking on Superman in the three-night event special.
It has not been announced how many episodes will feature Elizabeth.
“I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes,” Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram.
The three episodes will also include the first appearance of Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose.
The crossover episodes will air on the CW starting December 9th at 8PM.
Excuse me while I fangirl for a moment: I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes. And I can’t wait to work with my friend @dpanabaker and of course @tylerhoechlin 😉 When I started acting, one of my teachers asked me to watch the screen tests for the role of Lois Lane for 1978’s Superman. All of the actresses were terrific, but it was always clear to me why Margot Kidder won the role: she seemed lit from within, full of joie de vivre. Now, at a time when the noble profession of journalism feels under siege, it’s a privilege to join the club of actresses who have played the dogged reporter. As far back as 1938 when she first appeared in Action Comics #1, Lois Lane has defied and subverted society’s expectations of how women should behave. She was portrayed as opinionated, inquisitive, and an unapologetically badass career woman at a time when many representations of women leaned more towards meek and demure. One of the reasons the character has remained so compelling for the last 80 years is that she has all these formidable, strong-willed qualities, but she’s also vulnerable, romantic, and feminine. A truly modern woman. ❤️