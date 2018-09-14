Elizabeth Tulloch Cast as Lois Lane in CW's Superhero Crossover Special

Elizabeth Tulloch is stepping into the role of Superman’s Louis Lane!

The 37-year-old actress is set to portray the iconic character in the CW’s annual epic Arrowverse DC/WBTV crossover.

The former Grimm actress will star opposite Tyler Hoechlin, who will be taking on Superman in the three-night event special.

It has not been announced how many episodes will feature Elizabeth.

“I am so excited (thank you Warner Brothers, the CW, DC Comics, @gberlanti, @davidrapaport, Jessica Queller et al) to be playing the iconic Lois Lane on the Arrowverse crossover episodes,” Elizabeth wrote on her Instagram.

The three episodes will also include the first appearance of Batwoman, played by Ruby Rose.

The crossover episodes will air on the CW starting December 9th at 8PM.

Check out all of Elizbeth‘s note about the role below…