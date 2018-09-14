Eminem Says He Might Have Gone 'Too Far' With Homophobic Slur Aimed at Tyler The Creator on 'Kamikaze'

Eminem is rethinking one of his disses on his latest album, Kamikaze.

The 45-year-old rapper addressed his diss aimed at Tyler, The Creator, featured on the track “Fall,” during an interview with Sway Calloway.

“Tyler create nothin’, I see why you called yourself a [f--t], bitch,” he raps. “It’s not just ’cause you lack attention, it’s because you worship D12’s balls ― you’re sack-religious.”

“I was angry when I said the s–t about Tyler. The word that I called him on that song was one of the things where I felt like, ‘This might be too far.’ Because in my quest to hurt him, I realized that I was hurting a lot of other people by saying it.”

Watch below, beginning at the 12:30 mark.