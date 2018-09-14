Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Married! (Report)

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Emmys 2018 Seating Chart - See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

Emmys 2018 Seating Chart - See Where the Stars Are Sitting!

We are just days away from the 2018 Emmy Awards and the production team has laid out the seating cards inside the Microsoft Theater already!

The seating cards give us a peek at which stars will be sitting next to each other during the event on Monday night (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The Sinner nominee Jessica Biel and husband Justin Timberlake will be sitting in the front row next to Tina Fey, who is a nominee for producing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Behind them will be Kristen Bell, Thandie Newton, and Tracy Morgan, among others.

Another notable couple in the audience will be Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, who will join his Saturday Night Live castmates at the event. They will be sitting in front of the cast of Queer Eye and Ari‘s seatmate is Jesse Plemons.

Click through the gallery to see all of the seating cards…

