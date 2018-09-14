Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York & Company Fashion Show!

Top Stories
Fri, 14 September 2018 at 2:57 pm

Eva Mendes looks beautiful while attending the Eva Mendes for New York & Company fashion show held at the Palace Theatre on Thursday (September 13) in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old actress rarely makes public appearances these days unless it’s for her fashion line. She’s looking fantastic!

Eva has been on a break from acting after welcoming her first child into the world back in 2014.

“This was just a really special evening to celebrate the five years that we have under our belt together. This is a real partnership, it is a real collaboration and I am so grateful,” Eva told People at the event. “A lot of times you go into business with a company or someone, and you feel like your ideas aren’t valued. You feel like it is not a real partnership at some point, but this has been a true collaboration. So to celebrate tonight is something so special. Having the show, being here in L.A., the short film… it’s just been emotional.”

Eva was joined at the event by New York & Company CEO Greg Scott, who you might remember watching on an episode of Undercover Boss!

Eva is also appearing on camera for the first time in years in a short film for the line. Watch below!
  • Rizzo

    She needs to lay off the fillers.

  • Sotrue

    What has she done to her face? Looks terrible and reminds me a bit of Jocelyn Wildenstein.