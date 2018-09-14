Gerard Butler Supports Friend Ariel Vromen at 'The Angel' Screening in Hollywood

Gerard Butler walks the red carpet while attending a screening of the new Netflix movie The Angel on Thursday (September 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood.

The 48-year-old actor was at the event to support his friend Ariel Vromen, who directed the new movie.

The stars of the film, Toby Kebbell, Hannah Ware, and Marwan Kenzari, all walked the red carpet together. Also there to support the film was Zach Braff.

Here is the movie’s synopsis: “As his country prepares for war, top Egyptian official Ashraf Marwan makes contact with Israel and wades into a shadowy game of high-stakes espionage.”