Good Charlotte: 'Generation Rx' Album Stream & Download - Listen Now!

Good Charlotte is back with their seventh studio album Generation Rx, which you can listen to right here!

The band dropped their latest collection on Friday (September 14).

The album includes previously released singles “Actual Pain”, “Shadowboxer”, and “Prayers,” and was produced by Zakk Cervini and Benji Madden.

Next month, Good Charlotte will embark on a massive North American Tour beginning on October 12 in Mexico City. Click here for ticket information!

You can download and stream the album across all digital platforms.