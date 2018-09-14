Top Stories
Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Cynthia Nixon Addresses Losing N.Y. Governor Primary, Says 'I'm Not Discouraged, I'm Inspired'

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Teddy Geiger Is Dating 'Schitt's Creek' Actress Emily Hampshire

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Spotted at Marriage License Courthouse in NYC

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 8:56 am

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black: 'Wake Up In The Sky' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black: 'Wake Up In The Sky' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black are teaming up on a new track called “Wake Up In The Sky,” and you can listen to it right here!

The hot new collaboration dropped on Friday (September 14).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bruno Mars

This is the third single from Gucci’s upcoming studio album, Evil Genius, which is due out later this year. As Billboard notes, this is Kodak‘s first song since his release from jail last month after serving a seven-month term on conviction for multiple charges.

Listen to “Wake Up In The Sky” below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Bruno Mars, Gucci Mane, Kodak Black, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meghan Markle takes her dog for a walking around Kensington Palace - see the pic! - TMZ
  • KJ Apa shows off his killer six-pack in the first-look photos for the new season of Riverdale - Just Jared Jr
  • This actor wants to take on the role of Batman next - TooFab
  • Rosamund Pike is getting rave reviews for her new movie - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The 2018 American Music Awards nominations are out!- Just Jared Jr