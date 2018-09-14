Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars & Kodak Black: 'Wake Up In The Sky' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Now!

Gucci Mane, Bruno Mars and Kodak Black are teaming up on a new track called “Wake Up In The Sky,” and you can listen to it right here!

The hot new collaboration dropped on Friday (September 14).

This is the third single from Gucci’s upcoming studio album, Evil Genius, which is due out later this year. As Billboard notes, this is Kodak‘s first song since his release from jail last month after serving a seven-month term on conviction for multiple charges.

Listen to “Wake Up In The Sky” below!