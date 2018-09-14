Hailey Baldwin Says She & Justin Bieber Are 'Not Married Yet'

Hailey Baldwin is clarifying the reports that she and fiance Justin Bieber tied the knot in a private courthouse ceremony.

The 21-year-old model took to Twitter to shoot down the rumors that she is already married.

“I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!” Hailey tweeted.

The engaged couple was spotted going to a marriage license courthouse on Thursday (September 13) and then sources told People that they got married at the courthouse.

TMZ reports that Justin and Hailey will actually get married next week in a small ceremony, likely in his home country of Canada.