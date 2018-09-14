James Franco Continues Steamy Vacation with Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad!

James Franco relaxes on a lounge chair and cozies up to girlfriend Isabel Pakzad during their vacation to Mykonos, Greece last week.

These new photos from the couple’s steamy vacation just surfaced and they’re packing on the PDA in them. We already posted photos of James and Isabel going for a swim in the water by the Greek island.

In the new pics, James can be seen reading the Steve Jobs biography and also lotioning up with sunscreen to make sure he doesn’t burn.

Isabel was spotted going for a massage at one point during the afternoon.

75+ pictures inside from James Franco‘s vacation with his girlfriend…