Jane Fonda Premieres Her HBO Documentary 'Jane Fonda In Five Acts'

Jane Fonda is celebrating the release of her documentary Jane Fonda In Five Acts!

The 80-year-old actress stepped out at the premiere on Thursday evening (September 13) at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles.

Jane got support at the event from director Susan Lacy and friend Rosanna Arquette, as well as her son Troy Garity.

The new documentary follows the Jane‘s life through her work, activism and controversies.

Jane Fonda In Five Acts premieres on September 24th.

Check out the film’s trailer below…