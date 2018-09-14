Joey King Shares TIFF Premiere Diary for 'The Lie' (Exclusive)

Joey King just had a movie play at the Toronto Film Festival for the first time and she is sharing her photo diary from the event exclusively with JustJared.com!

The 19-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, premiered her new movie The Lie at the festival on Thursday (September 13) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

“Being able to play a lead in a film that was accepted at TIFF, was such a dream come true,” Joey told us about attending the festival for the first time. “It’s a beautiful festival that I’ve longed to experience for so long. Gotta pinch myself sometimes.”

“It was such an amazing experience being able to sit in a theater full of people and hear their reactions to the movie, it’s such an unexpected film and gets you when you least expect it. I can’t wait for audiences to appreciate it,” she added.

FYI: Joey is wearing a Red Valentino dress, Chloe Gosselin shoes, and Colette jewelry.