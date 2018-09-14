Top Stories
Are Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Married? She Just Said...

Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin Are Married! (Report)

Listen to Eminem's Diss Track About Machine Gun Kelly, 'Killshot'

Eva Mendes Makes Rare Appearance for New York &amp; Company Fashion Show!

Fri, 14 September 2018 at 3:21 pm

Joey King Shares TIFF Premiere Diary for 'The Lie' (Exclusive)

Joey King Shares TIFF Premiere Diary for 'The Lie' (Exclusive)

Joey King just had a movie play at the Toronto Film Festival for the first time and she is sharing her photo diary from the event exclusively with JustJared.com!

The 19-year-old actress, who stars in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, premiered her new movie The Lie at the festival on Thursday (September 13) at Roy Thomson Hall in Toronto, Canada.

“Being able to play a lead in a film that was accepted at TIFF, was such a dream come true,” Joey told us about attending the festival for the first time. “It’s a beautiful festival that I’ve longed to experience for so long. Gotta pinch myself sometimes.”

“It was such an amazing experience being able to sit in a theater full of people and hear their reactions to the movie, it’s such an unexpected film and gets you when you least expect it. I can’t wait for audiences to appreciate it,” she added.

FYI: Joey is wearing a Red Valentino dress, Chloe Gosselin shoes, and Colette jewelry.
joey king tiff photo diary 01
joey king tiff photo diary 02
joey king tiff photo diary 03
joey king tiff photo diary 04
joey king tiff photo diary 05
joey king tiff photo diary 06
joey king tiff photo diary 07
joey king tiff photo diary 08
joey king tiff photo diary 09
joey king tiff photo diary 10
joey king tiff photo diary 11
joey king tiff photo diary 12
joey king tiff photo diary 13
joey king tiff photo diary 14
joey king tiff photo diary 15

